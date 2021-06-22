India went 3-for-5 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 7-5 extra-innings loss to the Twins.

While he did a great job getting on base at the top of the Reds' order, India had trouble staying there -- he got picked off first base in the seventh inning after a leadoff hit, then was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double in the ninth, baserunning errors which might have cost his team a win in regulation. The 24-year-old rookie still has four multi-hit performances in his last eight games, slashing .355/.474/.484 over that stretch with a homer, two steals, three RBI and four runs.