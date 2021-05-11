India is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

India will hit the bench for the third time in four games, seemingly signaling that his time as Cincinnati's everyday second baseman may be over. The rookie has been the victim of the Reds' numbers crunch in the outfield, where both Tyler Naquin and Nick Senzel have proven worthy of regular roles. In order to fit the two in the lineup, Naquin will pick up a second straight start in center field, while Senzel -- who had prior experience at second base in the minors -- steps in for India at the keystone once again.