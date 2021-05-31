site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jonathan India: On bench Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
India isn't in the lineup Monday against the Phillies.
India had started each of the last three games and went 3-for-9 with an RBI, a walk and four strikeouts. Max Schrock will start at second base and bat fifth.
