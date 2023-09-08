India (foot) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

India has been sidelined since late July with left foot plantar fasciitis but has been progressing well of late and is ready to test things out in a game setting. Barring a setback, he is expected to be activated Tuesday ahead of the Reds' series in Detroit. Cincinnati will have some lineup juggling to do once India returns, but the 26-year-old undoubtedly will be starting most days,