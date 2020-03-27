India hit .227/.321/.409 with one homer in 28 spring training plate appearances before he was sent to the Reds' minor league camp.

India made it to Double-A Chattanooga last season, hitting .270/.414/.378 there in 34 games. With the Reds locked in at third base with Eugenio Suarez, there's no clear path for India to play at the big league level, but thee's no urgency for a promotion either.