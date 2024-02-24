Reds manager David Bell said Saturday that India (foot) won't be able to play in Cactus League games until March 7 or 8, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

India recently suffered a setback with the plantar fasciitis in his left foot, and it seems the Reds will take it slow as he progresses in his running program. Once he's healthy, India is expected to take on a utility role with Matt McLain (oblique) in line to become Cincinnati's primary second baseman.