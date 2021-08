India went 3-for-6 with a home run, a double, five RBI, two runs and a strikeout in Monday's 14-5 win over the Cubs.

India has recorded three hits in each of the last two games, and he came within a triple of hitting for the cycle in Monday's blowout win. The 24-year-old has three multi-hit appearances in his last five starts, and he's gone 8-for-23 with three home runs, two doubles, seven runs and seven RBI during that time.