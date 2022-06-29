India went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and one additional run scored in Tuesday's victory over the Cubs.

It's been a tough campaign so far for the Reds' second baseman and leadoff hitter. He missed significant time with a hamstring injury and has mostly struggled at the dish. India's most recent injury scare turned out to be minor -- he was plunked on the hand over the weekend but X-rays were negative. Last year's NL Rookie of the Year now has two homers and one stolen base to go along with a .227/.284/.330 batting line this season.