The Reds could decide to put India (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list if he's not ready to play Monday against the Padres, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "We do need to make a decision, [Monday] at the latest, to get him back as soon as possible if he does have to go on the IL," manager David Bell said. "We can backdate it three days. It's been sore, but not too bad. Still hoping to avoid the IL."

The Reds played short-handed all weekend against the Dodgers and really struggled without India's bat in the lineup. Placing India on the IL won't cure that, obviously, but it would give the Reds another bat to mix and match late in games.