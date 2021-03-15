The Reds are moving Eugenio Suarez to shortstop and Mike Moustakas to third base for Tuesday's spring training game against the Rockies, presumably with an eye towards using that alignment in-season. That would allow India to start at second base, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

India got a lot of work at second base during 2020 at the Reds' alternate training camp site, and they were impressed with his work. Presumably the 2018 first-round pick out of Florida is considered an improvement over their current alternatives at shortstop. Moreover, playing him at second and Moustakas at third improves their defensive alignment, even at the cost of Suarez at shortstop. Finally, this buys the Reds some time to send Jose Garcia back to the minors to develop further with the bat.