India made a lot of progress at the Reds' alternate training site last summer, but didn't get the call to the majors due to an injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "I was ready last year but I got hurt," India said. "It's really not my decision. I just have to play to the best of my ability and what I know I can do. I believe that I am a big leaguer."

India's big problem, even if he tears it up in Triple-A, is that he doesn't have an obvious place to play. He worked at both third and second base last summer, but those spots are blocked by Eugenio Suarez and Mike Moustakas.