India went 1-for-2 with three RBI and was also hit by a pitch during Wednesday's 11-4 win over the Pirates.

The rookie infielder brought home a run on a sacrifice fly during the first inning, and he added two more RBI on a two-run single during the fifth inning. India has begun his major-league career on a six-game hit streak and is 10-for-21 with one triple, one double, four runs and 10 RBI.