India went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and an RBI in Friday's 8-5 loss to Washington.

India singled in the Reds' first run then stole a bag in the third inning. The steal was his ninth of the season. India once again batted atop the order, as normal leadoff hitter TJ Friedl (hamstring) remained on the injured list. Friedl could return next week. Eventually, when second baseman Matt McLain (shoulder) is ready to return, Cincinnati manager David Bell will need to find a home for India's bat.