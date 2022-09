India went 2-for-4 with an RBI and three walks in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Cardinals.

India notched an RBI single off Jose Quintana in the bottom of the third inning, giving the Reds a 1-0 lead. He also added another single and three walks later in the contest. India extended his hit-streak to 14 consecutive games Wednesday, batting .333 with a five extra-base hits, five RBI and 11 runs over that stretch.