India went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Monday's win over the Brewers.

India has hit safely in four straight games and has also reached base at least twice in three straight contests, so he's been making quite an impact at the top of the Reds' order. The second baseman has hit safely in all but two of Cincinnati's games this month, hitting .357 with two homers, four doubles, six RBI, 11 runs scored and a 9:9 BB:K during that stretch.