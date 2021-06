India went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Cardinals.

India didn't contribute to any of the runs scored, but he and teammate Jesse Winker were the only players that reached base three times. The rookie second baseman is slashing .242/.344/.364 with three home runs, 21 RBI, 14 runs and three steals in 157 plate appearances. He has reached base safely six times in his last three starts.