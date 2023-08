India (foot) traveled to the Reds' training complex in Goodyear (Ariz.) where he was slated to begin running on an anti-gravity treadmill Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

The treadmill would enable India to resume running without putting pressure on the foot. The infielder is also scheduled for another MRI to determine the status of his left foot plantar fasciitis. India received positive news from a specialist Tuesday and could return early September, if he suffers no setbacks.