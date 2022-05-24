Reds manager David Bell said Tuesday that India (hamstring) is approximately 10 days to two weeks away from heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

India's potential return timeline from the right hamstring injury looks as though it's been pushed back again, as Bell said exactly one week ago that the reigning National League Rookie of the Year could begin playing in minor-league games by the end of May. The 25-year-old doesn't appear to have hit a snag in his recovery over the past week, but the non-contending Reds may be reluctant to rush India back from a hamstring issue that has already forced him to the 10-day injured list on two occasions through the first quarter of the season. Brandon Drury is expected to continue serving as the Reds' everyday second baseman for the duration of India's absence, which looks set to extend through at least the first week of June.