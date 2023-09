India (foot) could begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Sept. 8, if he continues on a positive path, MLB.com reports.

India's foot is pain free, but the Reds are taking a deliberate approach in building up the infielder to avoid a setback that could end his season prematurely. If he begins the rehab assignment as hoped for Sept. 8, then a return to the majors Sept. 12 is possible.