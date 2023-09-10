India (foot) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting at second base Sunday against the Cardinals, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 26-year-old was previously expected to make his return from the injured list Tuesday in Detroit after starting a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Friday, but he'll instead rejoin Cincinnati for Sunday's series finale versus St. Louis. India has been sidelined since late July with plantar fasciitis but should operate as the Reds' primary second baseman down the stretch, though regular off days may be in store, especially given the club's glut of infield talent.