India (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.

India left Thursday's game against the Dodgers with a hamstring injury and hasn't seen the field since then. The Reds hinted at a possible move to the injured list for India on Sunday, though no such move has been made yet. Injured list transactions can be backdated three days, so the team could place India on the list Monday and have him available one week later. Brandon Drury remains the starter at second base in his absence.