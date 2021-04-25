India was removed from Sunday's loss to the Cardinals in the bottom of the sixth inning due to an apparent head injury, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

India was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the sixth inning Sunday. He passed all the tests given to him on the field and initially remained in the game, but Kyle Farmer replaced him at second base in the bottom of the sixth inning. Manager David Bell said that India was removed as a precaution, and the second baseman felt good after the game. It's not yet clear whether India forced to miss any additional time.