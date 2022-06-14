India (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
It was initially reported that India would return from the injured list Tuesday, but the Reds made the move Monday night after he was able to go through pregame warmups without any issues. Aristides Aquino (calf) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
