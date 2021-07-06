India (ankle) is batting leadoff and playing second base Tuesday against the Royals, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
The rookie is back in action a day after being a late scratch with right ankle soreness. India is hitting .282 with four doubles and three RBI in his last 11 games. He has also drawn six walks in that span.
More News
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Scratched with sore ankle•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Reaches base four times, swipes bag•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Doubles twice, scores three runs•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: On base four times Monday•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Collects three hits•
-
Reds' Jonathan India: Knocks sixth homer•