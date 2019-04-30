India (back) is back in the lineup Tuesday for High-A Dayton, Dayton Tortugas announcer Justin Rocke reports.

India was hit in the back by a pitch Saturday and was considered day-to-day, but he'll be able to avoid a trip to the injured list. The third-base prospect is hitting .262/.340/.440 with four homers in 22 games for Dayton this season.

