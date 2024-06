India went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

No one in baseball is hotter than India, who leads MLB with a .571 average and is second in OPS (1.654) over the last seven days. He's hit safely in eight straight contests, going 15-for-29 with four walks, two steals, seven doubles, one home run, three RBI and eight additional runs scored.