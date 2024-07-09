India was a late scratch Tuesday versus the Rockies due to a left knee contusion.
India was set to start at second and bat leadoff Tuesday. The second baseman Is coming off of a great June in which he slashed .380/.454/.587, but due to the injury, Santiago Espinal will take his place at second and bat eighth Tuesday. Spencer Steer will now bat leadoff.
