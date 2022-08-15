India (lower leg) was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Phillies, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

India has missed the last three games due to a lower leg injury and was initially slated to return to the lineup Monday. While the Reds haven't yet provided a reason for removing him from Monday's lineup, it seems likely that he needs another day to recover from his lower leg issue. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but Matt Reynolds will take over at the keystone and bat sixth.