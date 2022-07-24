India was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Cardinals with a left thigh contusion, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
India suffered the injury during Saturday's contest on a hard head-first slide into home, and he'll be held out of the lineup for at least one game. Mark Reynolds will take over at the keystone for Cincinnati while Tyler Naquin moves up to the leadoff spot.
