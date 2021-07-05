India was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Royals with right ankle soreness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
It's unclear whether India is dealing with any legitimate injury, or just some minor soreness. Details about his condition should become available during or following Monday's contest. Mike Freeman will bat ninth and play shortstop in India's stead.
