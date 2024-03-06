Reds manager David Bell said India (foot) is slated to make his Cactus League debut Friday against the Dodgers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

India has been brought along slowly in Reds camp because he still wasn't completely recovered from the plantar fasciitis in his left foot that plagued him last season. It's not clear whether he's 100 percent yet, but he's at least feeling well enough to test out the foot in games. While he has played only second base to this point in his big-league career, India is slated to fill a utility role for Cincinnati this season.