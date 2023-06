India went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-4 victory over the Royals.

India recorded multiple extra-base knocks for just the third time this season and is slashing .280/.351/.500 with three home runs and 12 RBI over his past 13 appearances (50 at-bats). His overall numbers (.278/.361/.433) are similar to his recent stretch, and the 2021 Rookie of the Year is currently on pace for a career year.