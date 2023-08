India (foot) will receive a second opinion on his left foot and has been shut down from winning for at least two weeks, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

India has reportedly been feeling pain while running, so the Reds will pause his rehab until late August, meaning his return to the lineup will likely have to wait until September. The 26-year-old second baseman was slashing .251/.336/.409 across 453 plate appearances prior to getting injured in late July.