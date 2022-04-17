India (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Brandon Drury will pick up a third consecutive start at the keystone in place of India, who is day-to-day with the right hamstring injury that he suffered in Thursday's 9-3 loss to Los Angeles. At this stage, the Reds aren't ready to move India to the injured list, though that could change if the reigning National League Rookie of the Year still remains slowed by the hamstring issue heading into Monday's series opener in San Diego.