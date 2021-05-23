India is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Max Schrock gets the nod at second base in the series finale, ending a streak of 10 consecutive starts for India. Over that span, India slashed .265/.359/.471 with two home runs, a stolen base, six RBI and four runs to provide value for fantasy managers who stuck with him during a month-long dry spell. India looked in danger of losing hold of his everyday role at second base earlier this month, but the 24-year-old looks to have regained some security after Nick Senzel (knee) and Mike Moustakas (heel) were both recently moved to the 10-day injured list.