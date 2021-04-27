site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jonathan India: Sitting Tuesday
India is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Dodgers.
He is hitting .130 with one home run and a 15:5 K:BB over his last 15 games. Alex Blandino draws the start at second base and will bat sixth.
