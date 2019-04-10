Reds' Jonathan India: Slow start in Florida State League
India has gone 5-for-25 with a home run and nine strikeouts through his first six games at High-A Daytona.
India wasn't overly dominant in his initial exposure to full-season ball late in 2018 at Low-A Dayton (.229/.339/.396 batting line, 114 wRC+), but the Reds saw enough to move him up to the Florida State League to begin 2019. The third baseman will need to cut down on his strikeouts against more advanced pitching to deliver a palatable batting average, but he should remain an above-average source of power even if the early contact issues persist.
