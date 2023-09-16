India went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-3 victory over the Mets.

The clutch two-run shot in the seventh served as the game-winner for the Reds. Despite the homer, India only has three hits in 20 at-bats over the course of five games since returning from a stint on the injured list due to plantar fasciitis. In 108 games played, he's now slashing .246/.331/.411 with 16 home runs, 57 RBI, 70 runs and 13 steals over 414 at-bats.