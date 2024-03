India started at second base and batted leadoff in Thursday's 8-2 win over Washington on Opening Day. He went 1-for-4 with a walk.

The Reds' planned second baseman, Matt McLain, injured his shoulder during spring training and underwent surgery Tuesday. He was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday, which means India, who was training for a utility role, is expected to have a steady home for the first two months of the season.