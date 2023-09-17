India is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
India started all six games since he returned from the injured list last weekend, and he'll take a seat Sunday after he went 4-for-24 with two homers and five RBI. Spencer Steer will start at second base and bat leadoff for Cincinnati.
