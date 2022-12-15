The Reds have no plans to move India (foot) off second base, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "(India) was in Cincinnati last weekend running sprints, and he looked better than he did the entire year last year," manager David Bell said. "He's a young player. He's plenty athletic. He's determined to kind of maximize his range. In my mind, he's our second baseman right now."

Keep in mind that India was originally a third baseman that was converted into a second baseman during the 2020 season at the Reds' alternate training site. The new anti-shift rules might discourage some players from playing premium defensive positions, but the Reds are committed to keeping India at second base.