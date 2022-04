India was diagnosed with a right hamstring injury after exiting Thursday's contest against the Dodgers, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

India pulled up after beating out an infield single in the fifth inning. Trainers immediately visited him, and he left the game quickly thereafter. It's not yet clear whether India will require a stint on the injured list, though he may be in line for some missed time. Brandon Drury replaced him at second base.