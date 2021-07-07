India (ankle) went 1-for-2 with an RBI double, a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to Kansas City.

India started at second base and hit leadoff, but he only played six innings. After the contest, manager David Bell described India as "quite a bit less than 100 percent," Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Bell didn't rule India out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale in Kansas City, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the rookie infielder get another day or two off prior to the All-Star break.