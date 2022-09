India is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

India is still locked in as everyday player for the Reds, but he'll get a day to clear his head after he went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts in Sunday's 7-6 loss to Milwaukee. Alejo Lopez, who reached base in all four of his plate appearances while producing two extra-base hits in that same game Sunday, will check in at second base in place of India in Monday's series opener.