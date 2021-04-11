site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Jonathan India: Takes seat Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
India is out of the lineup Sunday at Arizona.
The 24-year-old started the first eight games of the season but will head to the bench for Sunday's contest. Kyle Farmer will start at second base in place of India for the series finale.
