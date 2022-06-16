India went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
India made his second consecutive start since being activated from the injured list. He's gone 2-for-8 with two RBI since, including an RBI double in the second inning Wednesday. Overall, India has a .288/.327/.346 line, though he has been limited to only 55 plate appearances on the season.
