India went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Royals.

India came up huge in the top of the seventh inning and delivered the hit that turned the game around, as his two-run double that scored both Shogo Akiyama and Mike Freeman gave the Reds a 3-2 lead they'd never relinquish. The second baseman has plated runs in three of Cincinnati's last four games and is hitting .421 with a .577 on-base percentage since the beginning of the month.