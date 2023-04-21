India went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 4-3 loss against the Pirates.

India did his part to spur a Reds' comeback Thursday -- he drove in Jose Barrero with a base hit in the eighth inning before stealing third and eventually scoring on a Spencer Steer sacrifice fly. India is off to a strong start in his third season after a disappointing sophomore campaign. He's now slashing .318/.427/.470 with a home run, eight RBI, 17 runs scored and four stolen bases through 66 plate appearances.