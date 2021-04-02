India went 2-for-4 with a double and a strikeout in a loss to the Cardinals on Thursday.

The 24-year-old forced his way onto the Opening Day roster with a stellar spring and got the nod at second base in his MLB debut, forcing Mike Moustakas to third and Eugenio Suarez to shortstop. Suarez at short seems doomed to fail, but the Reds appear intent on getting India playing time. The fifth overall pick in 2018 has some speed to go with a little pop, which puts him in the mix as an injury-replacement option in mixed leagues.