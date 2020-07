India has homered twice in camp, once against Amir Garrett and another against Tyler Mahle, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

India has made a good impression in this summer camp for the Reds, but he's going to require a few injuries to get a chance this season. It's more likely that he'll spend most of 2020 training at Prasco Park, the Reds' minor league camp.